BRPD officer hurt by punching out window of runaway car

BATON ROUGE - A police officer was injured Monday night by punching out the window of a runaway car to stop the vehicle from hitting something or running into traffic.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the officer was pursuing a driver who was suspected in a hit and run. The chase ended near the corner of Coursey Boulevard and Cedarcrest Avenue.

Officials said the driver got out of their vehicle, but did not put it in park, so the car started to roll away. The keys were also locked inside.

The officer chased down the car, punched out the window and stopped the vehicle.

Officials said the officer suffered minor injuries, but will be okay.