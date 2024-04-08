BRPD: Man shot multiple times Friday pronounced dead in hospital

BATON ROUGE — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead.

Leonardo Winfield, 33, was identified as the victim of the Friday night shooting, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Police responded to the shooting on West Garfield Street near Highland Road at 10:43 p.m. where they found Winfield suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Police are still investigating Winfield's death. The motive and suspect are still unknown.