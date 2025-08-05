BRPD: Man shot and killed at Baton Rouge apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed near Port Royal Apartments, Saturday, Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson L'Jean Mckneely said.

Police were called to the 6400 block of Airline Highway just before midnight Saturday where they found Justin Netter, 40, lying on the ground near a playground. Netter was shot multiple times.

Anyone with information is asked to call BRPD.