BRPD: Man killed in stabbing at Lakeside Villas Apartments was 'battering' woman who stabbed him

1 hour 17 minutes 50 seconds ago Thursday, December 04 2025 Dec 4, 2025 December 04, 2025 2:59 PM December 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man killed in a stabbing Tuesday night was beating an ex-girlfriend prior to being stabbed.

Robert Gibson, 44, was found dead in the parking lot of Lakeside Villas Apartments off Millerville Road. Officers said two people were detained and detectives learned the incident was domestic in nature.

BRPD said one of the people detained was Gibson's ex-girlfriend and that Gibson was "battering" her when she armed herself with a knife and stabbed him.

The incident remains an active investigation.

