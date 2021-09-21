BRPD: Man found shot to death on sidewalk outside his home Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE - A man was found dead on a sidewalk in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Tyler Perry, 28, was found dead on a sidewalk near his home along Edgewood Drive. Police said Perry was found around 6:40 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators have yet to determine a possible motive or suspect in the killing.