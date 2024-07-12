BRPD: Man arrested on Avenue H after attempting to murder brother over Hawaiian Punch

BATON ROUGE — Police arrested a man Wednesday accused of trying to kill his brother over drinking all of the Hawaiian Punch, according to an arrest report.

Arien Taylor, 18, was arrested for attempted second-degree murder after he barricaded himself in a house in the 10000 block of Avenue H near Woodcock Streeton after a shooting around 8:46 a.m.

The violent altercation happened after Taylor became upset because his brother had drunk the Hawaiian Punch the pair had in the home, the victim told police. The brother then ran out of the house and tried to call his mother. This is when police were contacted, an affidavit said.

A SWAT team surrounded Taylor and eventually detained without incident, Baton Rouge Police said.

When officers made their way into the home, they found bullet holes and a broken-down door leading to the victim's bedroom.