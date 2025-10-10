69°
BRPD: Man arrested for eight counts of simple burglary following burglary of Essen Lane store
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man following a burglary at an Essen Lane business, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.
BRPD said officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of Essen Lane on Oct. 7. Dontae Madden, 20, was arrested as a result.
Madden was booked for eight counts of simple burglary and several other burglaries being investigated by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
