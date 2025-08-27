BRPD: Man arrested after police seize guns, mushrooms from residence

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after a search warrant yielded multiple guns alongside psilocybin mushrooms and over 1,300 grams of marijuana, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Police arrested Julious Hatton for possession with intent to distribute both schedule one and schedule two drugs as well as illegal carrying of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance.

BRPD officials said they initiated an investigation relative to narcotics sale and distribution in the Tigerland area. Detectives executed a search warrant at the target residence and yielded multiple Glock handguns, a tactical rifle, about 1,309 grams of marijuana, about 276 grams of mushrooms, and more.