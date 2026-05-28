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BRPD: Man arrested after officers find stolen guns, other people's credit cards and IDs in his car
BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested after officers found stolen guns, bank cards, IDs and more in his car, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.
Police say a business on Lee Drive, near Highland Road, complained of a man sleeping in a broken-down car that was blocking its driveway around 8:30 a.m. on Monday.
When they arrived, police found Myrell Howard, who told them that he had outstanding warrants. After a search of his vehicle, police say they found two stolen guns, amphetamines, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, as well as other people's credit and debit cards, blank checks and IDs.
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Howard was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance and fugitive from probation and parole.
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