51°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Man accused of kidnapping, beating woman
BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped and beat a woman on Thursday, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
An arrest affidavit says 24-year-old Kennice Crawford attacked the woman near West Brookstown Park. He allegedly dragged her from a home's front yard to his car, forced her inside and drove off. Police said they later found her at Crawford's mother's house with injuries to her face.
During the alleged kidnapping, the woman called her mother, who told police she overheard Crawford yell, "If I had a gun right now, I swear to God I blow this b---- head off right now."
Trending News
Crawford was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on multiple charges, including simple kidnapping.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Supreme Court says Louisiana's TikTok lawsuit can go on after questions about...
-
2UNE IN: Local nonprofit rescue gets help from Raising Canes 'A Christmas...
-
Baldwin Police Department asking for assistance in identifying two people
-
Three dead, including juvenile, after crash in Central
-
President Donald Trump says West Virginia National Guard member has died from...
Sports Video
-
Southern, Grambling ROTC cadets run Bayou Classic game ball from Baton Rouge...
-
Southeastern and other Southland conference teams making an appearance in FCS playoffs
-
Southern and Grambling prepare for 52nd annual Bayou Classic
-
Zachary High football hosts family and alumni for Thanksgiving morning practice
-
Report: Brian Kelly receives termination letter from LSU; expected to receive full...