BRPD: Man accused of kidnapping, beating woman

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped and beat a woman on Thursday, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

An arrest affidavit says 24-year-old Kennice Crawford attacked the woman near West Brookstown Park. He allegedly dragged her from a home's front yard to his car, forced her inside and drove off. Police said they later found her at Crawford's mother's house with injuries to her face.

During the alleged kidnapping, the woman called her mother, who told police she overheard Crawford yell, "If I had a gun right now, I swear to God I blow this b---- head off right now."

Crawford was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on multiple charges, including simple kidnapping.