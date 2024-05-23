BRPD makes third arrest weeks after two teenagers were booked for fatal shooting

BATON ROUGE - A third arrest was made in the late April shooting death of Daon Scott, 23.

On Monday, officers with the baton Rouge Police Department arrested Taylor Nelson, 21, for her alleged involvement in Scott's shooting.

Two 16-year-olds were previously arrested on May 1 for their additional alleged connection to the shooting.

The teenagers were booked for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. Nelson was arrested for principle to second-degree murder.

The motive for the shooting was still not immediately clear.