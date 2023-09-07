84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD makes arrest in deadly shooting off Highland Road

5 hours 52 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, September 07 2023 Sep 7, 2023 September 07, 2023 12:38 PM September 07, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a suspect linked to a shooting that left a man dead near Highland Road over the summer. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Thursday that officers arrested Keon Wilson, 42, in the July 7 shooting on West Johnson Street. The shooting left 30-year-old Jaylan Stanton dead.

At the time, police said Stanton was shot dead in a vacant, grassy lot. 

The motive in the shooting is unclear, police said in a statement Thursday.

Trending News

Wilson was booked for second-degree murder. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days