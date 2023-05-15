89°
BRPD looking for hit-and-run driver involved in motorcyclist's death

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a driver involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist earlier this month. 

According to Baton Rouge Police, the crash happened around 1 a.m. May 6 on Greenwell Springs Road near North Sherwood Forest Drive. Friends and family identified the victim as Alfred Odds,34.

Investigators believe the car struck Odds' motorcycle head-on and then fled the scene heading westbound. The vehicle involved was believed to be a 2013-2018, dark-colored Ford Taurus with damage to its front end. 

Anyone with information on the crash should contact authorities at (225)344-7867.

