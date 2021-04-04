58°
BRPD investigating fatal shooting near Gus Young Ave.
BATON ROUGE - Officers are investigating fatal shooting on Sunday night.
According to Baton Rouge EMS, emergency crews responded to the Greater St. John Christian Center located in the 1300 block of North 46th Street near Gus Young Ave in regards to a reported shooting around 8:30 p.m.
One person was fatally shot, says BRPD.
It is unclear where the shooting initially happened.
Details are limited. This is a developing story.
