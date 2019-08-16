96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRPD: Homeless woman dies after being hit while crossing North Blvd.

5 hours 56 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, August 16 2019 Aug 16, 2019 August 16, 2019 10:42 AM August 16, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A homeless woman who was hit by a vehicle while riding her bike across North Boulevard has died, police say.

The crash was reported before 10 a.m. on North Boulevard at 12th Street. Sources say 32-year-old Brandy Zeringue was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.

Police are still investigating the incident.

