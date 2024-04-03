BRPD: 'Gun Violence Reduction' unit overtime patrols working to curve violent crime

BATON ROUGE - In response to a particularly deadly start to the year, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome approved $35,000 in weekly overtime for 10 Baton Rouge Police officers to work in the new "Gun Violence Reduction" unit.



In the 11 days since the unit was formed, officers have made 17 arrests, seized nine guns and recovered four stolen cars.

"They're out there combing the streets and doing directive patrols in particular areas where we know those violent offenders are, or where we believe certain situations are occurring, after we have gathered the information form our intelligence division," Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.

BRPD says some of those arrests have stopped criminals from likely committing violent offenses in the future.

"We believe that some of the perpetrators that we have arrested who have had various guns in their possession have been arrested for felony offenses, could have been involved in violent activities."

The officers move around the city based on information they receive, some of it from detectives, but a lot of it from the public.

"Certain situations and incidents that are happening behind closed doors. There are different groups that are participating in violent acts and we rely heavily on the community to assist us."

The unit has also seized over half a pound of weed, four grams of meth, issued 36 tickets and 10 misdemeanor summonses.