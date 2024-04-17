72°
BRPD: Double killing at Airline Highway motel considered justifiable homicide
BATON ROUGE - Police believe the killing of two men at an Airline Highway motel on Monday night was a justifiable homicide, officials said.
In a release Tuesday, the Baton Rouge Police Department said 28-year-old Michael Beverly walked up to a group of men in the parking lot of the Fountain Motel around 8 p.m. Monday. Officers said Beverly grabbed a gun and started shooting at them.
BRPD said one of the men in the group fired back multiple times, killing Beverly and a second person who was hit in the crossfire. That victim's identity has not been released.
Police said the man who killed Beverly waited for the police to arrive at the motel. He was detained but not arrested, because the homicide is justifiable.
