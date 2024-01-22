BRPD chief outlines plan for first 100 days in office

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Chief Thomas 'TJ' Morse outlined his plan for the first 100 days in office, saying he will spend the time listening and learning.

Chief Morse outlined his primary objectives:

-Maintain ongoing interaction with stakeholders of various backgrounds to gain a thorough understanding of the Community's needs and the concerns within our Police Department.

-Conduct a comprehensive assessment of policies and procedures with the aim of pinpointing areas for improvement, recognizing strengths, and identifying opportunities for growth.

-Promote transparency by promptly sharing information with all stakeholders and increase social media engagement for better communication.

Chief Morse said he will be meeting individually with all officers and civilian staff members, participate in community events, host listening sessions with residents and launch a new 'Chat with the Chief' feature on BRPD's website.

To read the full plan, click here.