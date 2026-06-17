BRPD chief, mayor ask public for any information as weeks-long search for missing teen continues

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge officials on Wednesday begged the public for help finding missing teen Ja'Derrius Minnieweather, offering up to a $10,000 cash reward for information that leads investigators to him.

WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE HERE:

Minnieweather, a 15-year-old Istrouma High School student, has been missing since June 5. His grandmother, Jawanna Brooks, said he stands around five feet tall and weighs just less than 100 pounds and described him as a hardworking teen who loves spending time with his family.

"He's only 15 years old, you know? He was, he's outgoing. He loved me. He would have called me. I know he would've, something happened to him because I know he would have called me by now," Brooks told WBRZ last week.

Mayor-President Sid Edwards and Police Chief T.J. Morse implored the community to share any and all information regarding Minniweather's whereabouts.

"A son of Baton Rouge is lost out there," Edwards said.

Capital Region Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information on Minniweather, which will be doubled for anyone who calls in within the 48 hours following Wednesday's press conference. Officials said the reward speaks to the gravity of the situation, as cash rewards are typically not offered in missing persons cases.

Authorities added that finding Minnieweather quickly is imperative as the capital area braces for impacts from Tropical Storm Arthur.

"As we're looking at water coming down and creeks and rivers rising and all those kind of things and currents moving through, it's even more important that we get any tips that we can get," Morse said.