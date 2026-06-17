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University of New Orleans officially transferring to LSU System to become LSU New Orleans in July

1 hour 14 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, June 17 2026 Jun 17, 2026 June 17, 2026 1:42 PM June 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans will officially be transferred over to the LSU System and become LSU New Orleans at the start of July.

On July 1, students, faculty, staff and community partners are invited to an event celebrating the return of the school to the LSU System after more than 50 years as a part of the University of Louisiana System. 

LSU President Wade Rousse will join Jeanette Weiland, LSU New Orleans' interim chancellor and chief administrative officer, at the event, themed around "Honoring Our Legacy, Celebrating Our Future." 

The event kicks off at 10:30 a.m.

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The decision to return UNO to the LSU System was made in September, with academic programs since shifted to accommodate the change.

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