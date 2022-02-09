54°
BRPD asking for public's help in finding missing teen
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old from the Scotlandville area.
Police say Angel Chester was last seen on Jan. 26 wearing a black Bubba jacket, black-red-white checkered Vans, and a black backpack. She is 5'10' and 175 pounds with brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department's Missing Person's Division at (225)389-8617.
