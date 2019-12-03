BRPD arrests two suspects after man died from gunshot wounds

Stirgus (left) and Thomas (right) Photo: EBRSO

BATON ROUGE - A person died Thanksgiving Day after his car was peppered with bullets near Plank Road Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting was reported before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Choctaw Drive and Osceola Street. Police confirmed Thursday that the victim, Patrick Lawrence, had died in the hospital

Investigators say Lawrence was shot multiple times while inside his vehicle.

Jamara Thomas, 30, and Cleveland Stirgus, 43, were arrested last night in connection with the death of Lawrence.

Both are booked in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Thomas is charged with Second Degree Murder and Stirgus is charged with Prinicipal to Second Degree Murder.

Stirgus and Thomas shot at Lawrence's car because they believed that a witness who was with Lawrence stole a game out of their apartment.