BRPD arrests second suspect, searching for two more in shooting that left 8-year-old dead

BATON ROUGE - A second man has been arrested and two more are wanted for murder after a drive-by shooting that left an 8-year-old boy dead, Baton Rouge Police said Friday.

BRPD Chief T.J. Morse said two of the suspects, Kendrick Profit and Yancey Jarrell Jr., were arrested Tuesday and Thursday respectively. Both were arrested on one count each of first-degree murder and five counts each of attempted first-degree murder.

BRPD also said Roger Parker and Tremell Harris are wanted for the same charges.

Morse said that anyone with information on the two's whereabouts is asked to contact BRPD or CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.

The shooting happened on Nov. 27 at the corner of Swan and Kingfisher Avenues. Courtlyn Daniels, Diellon's mother, was driving along Swan when a car pulled up next to hers and opened fire, hitting three of her children inside.

Diellon was critically injured and later died in the hospital. The other two children are expected to recover.

On Dec. 2, BRPD officers said they searched a home and found Profit and the sedan that was seen during the shooting. On Thursday, Profit told police he was not inside the vehicle during the shooting and that he "only performed mechanical services" on the car, adding that he had never ridden in the vehicle.

According to surveillance footage detailed in arrest records, police identified Profit as one of four men who exited the vehicle where the shots came from. Police added that Profit later removed multiple items from the car.

Detectives said they later found a live round and a shell casing from the area where Profit was seen dumping items he took from the car after the shooting.