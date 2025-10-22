79°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD trying to identify suspect in deadly shooting at Church's Chicken on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place in early October on Plank Road.
Police said 41-year-old Dwayne Williams was shot at the Church's Chicken on the corner of Plank Road and Riley Street; he died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call officials at 225-344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Healthcare worker arrested after allegedly burning man with a lighter in Assumption...
-
One person airlifted after two-car crash along La. 16 in Livingston Parish
-
Hammond Police searching for woman who they say stole from Ulta
-
2une In Previews: Livingston Parish Library Book Festival celebrates its 10th year...
-
2 Your Town St. Francisville: Doctor-turned designer spends days adding color to...
Sports Video
-
Week 7 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
Students react to firing of Terrence Graves as Southern University football head...
-
WATCH: Southern interim coach Fred McNair speaks to media for first time...
-
Southern University head coach Terrence Graves fired after 1-6 start to Jaguars'...
-
LSU drops 10 spots in AP Top 25 Poll after loss to...