BRPD arrests man accused of injuring two people in Red Roof Inn shooting in September

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police have arrested a man accused of a shooting that injured multiple people at the Red Roof Inn in September.

According to BRPD, 23-year-old Marquis Gross was arrested Monday after the Sept. 21 shooting at the Boardwalk Drive motel.

Gross was allegedly sitting at a closed business when multiple people in the parking lot near Red Roof left to go to a nearby Circle K for more beer, police wrote in an affidavit. Gross, after thinking the men were all gone, tried to break into the group's unlocked work truck, not knowing a man was sitting on the truck's tailgate.

The man then saw Gross digging around inside the truck and confronted him. Gross told the man he was trying to grab a beer from the truck.

Police said that, once the other men returned and began to argue with Gross, he pulled a gun on them and fired multiple shots, to which they returned fire. Two of the men were taken to the hospital, WBRZ reported at the time.

Gross' photo, taken from security footage taken the night of the shooting, was later published by Capital Area Crime Stoppers, who said they received multiple tips about Gross' identity.

He was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder, as well as one count each of simple vehicle burglary, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of a weapon and possession of drug paraphanalia.