Latest Weather Blog
BRPD arrest man accused in armed robbery-turned-fatal shooting along Cathedral Drive
BATON ROUGE — A man accused in an armed robbery-turned-fatal shooting along Cathedral Drive has been arrested, BRPD said Monday.
Markle Burris Jr., 18, is accused of killing Melique Etienne, 22, on July 22 on Cathedral near Wyandotte Street.
According to police, the shooting happened during an attempted robbery that began as a sale started on social media.
Police said that Etienne and Burris were the two would-be robbers, and that they had arranged to meet two men who were selling a dirt bike. During the exchange, Burris and Etienne tried to rob the sellers, leading to shots being fired. One of the dirt bike sellers fired a shot that killed Etienne. Burris left the scene shortly after.
An anonymous tip led to Burris’ arrest, BRPD said.
Trending News
He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree murder and attempted armed robbery charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two adults, one juvenile taken into custody after allegedly breaking into cars...
-
Stolen truck catches fire outside St. Alphonsus Catholic School; officials investigating as...
-
2une In Previews: Christian Community Theater's 'Singin' in the Rain'
-
Louisiana Department of Education honors 2026 teacher and principal of the year
-
Pregnant mother, unborn child killed in double-shooting at Highland Road apartment complex