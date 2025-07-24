BRPD: Deadly shooting on Cathedral Drive resulted from online sale turned attempted robbery

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police said a sales transaction that turned into an attempted robbery left one dead on Cathedral Drive and Wyandotte Street Tuesday evening.

Neighbors told WBRZ two people were selling a motorcycle to two suspected buyers before they heard gunshots go off and one of the sellers yelling, leading them to believe it was an attempted robbery.

BRPD said Melique Etienne, 22, was shot and killed. Etienne was one of the attempted robbers and he was found wearing a ski mask and armed with a gun. Police said they are still looking for the other suspect involved.

BRPD spokesperson L’Jean McKneely confirmed it was an attempted robbery with the sale beginning on social media.

“This person reached out to him through social media and asked them to come to their location,” said McKneely.

He said they’re noticing more people are using social media in an attempt to rob them.

"They're using and placing those items on social media," McKneely said. "They're reaching out to them, having them go to disclosed locations that aren't in public view and robbing them.”

McKneely said there are safe transaction locations available to avoid unsafe situations.

"We have one specifically here at Baton Rouge Police headquarters. This is a safe place where you can come to and attempt to sell or buy an item," McKneely said.