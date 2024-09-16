Brian Kelly: Tigers to focus on preparing schemes, personnel after nail-biting win in South Carolina

BATON ROUGE — LSU football is back in action on Saturday after a "hard-fought victory on the road" over the University of South Carolina.

Head coach Brian Kelly met with the media on Monday to discuss the Week 3 win and to preview this week's upcoming game against UCLA on Saturday in Death Valley.

Watch the full news conference here:

Following the win, Kelly said that he wants to focus on cleaning up the team's performance in three areas: schemes, personnel and preparation. He said that having new coordinators on both sides of the ball has given the team a bit of a learning curve in trying to figure out what play schemes work best for what permutation of players and how to prepare with those groups accordingly.

"We're a lot closer to finding those things out and we continue to look for (ways at) getting better in those areas," Kelly said.

The Tigers are 2-1 following the 36-33 win over the Gamecocks and are currently ranked No. 16 in the country in the latest Associated Press poll released on Sunday.

LSU and UCLA's matchup on Saturday is a rematch of 2021's season opener in Los Angeles where the Tigers lost 27-38. Kelly said that the Bruins have a veteran defense that they will be spending the week preparing to face off against.

"This is a lot about us and how we clean up the things we need to clean up to be a better football team playing now against a Big 10 opponent," Kelly said. "As we've seen, everyone's gonna play their best against LSU."

The Tigers face the Bruins at 2:30 p.m. on WBRZ on Saturday.