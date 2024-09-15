87°
LSU remains No. 16 in latest AP top 25 poll

2 hours 9 minutes 2 seconds ago Sunday, September 15 2024 Sep 15, 2024 September 15, 2024 1:23 PM September 15, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Tigers have held their ground in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released Sunday.

After LSU's 36-33 win against South Carolina, the Tigers have kept their No. 16 spot.

See the full list below 

  1. Texas 
  2. Georgia 
  3. Ohio State
  4. Alabama
  5. Ole Miss
  6. Tennessee
  7. Missouri
  8. Miami (FL)
  9. Oregon
  10. Penn State
  11. USC
  12. Utah
  13. Kansas State
  14. Oklahoma State
  15. Oklahoma 
  16. LSU
  17. Notre Dame 
  18. Michigan
  19. Louisville
  20. Iowa State
  21. Clemson
  22. Nebraska
  23. Northern Illinois
  24. Illinois
  25. Texas A&M

LSU will play UCLA Saturday Sept. 21 at 2:30 p.m. you can watch the game on WBRZ.

Radar
7 Days