LSU vs. UCLA set for afternoon kickoff in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE — LSU's home game against UCLA will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 on ABC television and WBRZ.

After LSU's 36-33 win over South Carolina, the Tigers head into their third game of the season with a 2-1 record with 1 SEC win.

The two teams last met in Pasadena, where the Tigers lost 38-27. Saturday marks UCLA's first visit to Tiger Stadium.

The Bruins lost to Indiana 42-13 in their Big Ten debut. They won their season-opener to Hawaii 16-13.