Latest Weather Blog
Brian Kelly: Tigers to focus on preparing schemes, personnel after nail-biting win in South Carolina
BATON ROUGE — LSU football is back in action on Saturday after a "hard-fought victory on the road" over the University of South Carolina.
Head coach Brian Kelly met with the media on Monday to discuss the Week 3 win and to preview this week's upcoming game against UCLA on Saturday in Death Valley.
Watch the full news conference here:
Following the win, Kelly said that he wants to focus on cleaning up the team's performance in three areas: schemes, personnel and preparation. He said that having new coordinators on both sides of the ball has given the team a bit of a learning curve in trying to figure out what play schemes work best for what permutation of players and how to prepare with those groups accordingly.
"We're a lot closer to finding those things out and we continue to look for (ways at) getting better in those areas," Kelly said.
The Tigers are 2-1 following the 36-33 win over the Gamecocks and are currently ranked No. 16 in the country in the latest Associated Press poll released on Sunday.
Trending News
LSU and UCLA's matchup on Saturday is a rematch of 2021's season opener in Los Angeles where the Tigers lost 27-38. Kelly said that the Bruins have a veteran defense that they will be spending the week preparing to face off against.
"This is a lot about us and how we clean up the things we need to clean up to be a better football team playing now against a Big 10 opponent," Kelly said. "As we've seen, everyone's gonna play their best against LSU."
The Tigers face the Bruins at 2:30 p.m. on WBRZ on Saturday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Portion of Hillsdale home damaged in fire
-
18-year-old arrested for possession of stolen gun, drugs
-
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Carolinas
-
One person killed in wreck outside of Walker
-
Trump was subject of 'apparent assassination attempt' at his Florida golf club,...
Sports Video
-
Southern's effort not enough to take down Jackson State
-
LSU's offensive line and run game came through when the offense needed...
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 15-33 in the 2024 Boombox Classic
-
Zachary falls to Acadiana in a 5A battle Saturday match up
-
LSU defeats South Carolina 36-33 after South Carolina misses game-tying field goal