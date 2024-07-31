Brian Kelly speaks to Baton Rouge Rotary Club ahead of LSU's September debut against USC in Las Vegas

BATON ROUGE — LSU Head Football Coach Brian Kelly spoke at the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge on Wednesday about a month out from the Tigers' 2024 debut against the University of Southern California in Las Vegas.

During the visit to the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge, Kelly was inducted as a member. Following his induction, the "Vintage Band From Tigerland," a group of former LSU Marching Band members, played various LSU fight songs to Kelly and an audience of LSU fans and former All-American player and head coach Jerry Stovall.

"I'm most proud of being a member of the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge," Kelly said enthusiastically.

WATCH KELLY'S ROTARY CLUB VISIT HERE.

Kelly continued to express confidence in Garrett Nussmeier as he stepped into the role of starting quarterback, echoing sentiments he shared during SEC Media Days. The LSU-USC game will be the first time the Tigers take the field under Nussmeier as a starter since Jayden Daniels won the program's third Heisman Trophy and was drafted to the Washington Commanders.

"He's been waiting patiently," Kelly said. "I can't wait to watch him play."

The offensive line has also improved around Nussmeier, Kelly added.

He also spoke fondly of defensive changes the team has made, including a defensive coaching overhaul with new faces Blake Baker and Bo Davis. He also lobbed praise towards Harold Perkins and other players that he said have come into their own defensively.

"Everyone has questions (about the defense)," Kelly said to a room full of knowing laughter.

The excitement of being a head coach, Kelly added, is being able to see players who have been waiting for their time to shine finally be able to succeed.

"Now it's their time," Kelly said of his younger team.

Off the field, Kelly praised the commitment and sense of accountability the team has going into the season.

He also noted that they have 84 of their 85 scholarships filled. Before Kelly spoke, an LSU spokesperson shared that 120 players have a 2.8 average GPA, which is the highest in program history.

"These are great things that lead to championship teams," he said.

LSU will kick off in Las Vegas at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 1. Watch the Tigers' 2024 season kickoff on WBRZ.