SEC Media Days: Brian Kelly confident in QB Garrett Nussmeier

1 hour 42 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, July 15 2024 Jul 15, 2024 July 15, 2024 8:18 PM July 15, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel, Michael Cauble

DALLAS - The Garrett Nussmeier era is underway at LSU.

The redshirt junior quarterback will be first on the depth chart this fall for the Tigers, replacing 2023 Heisman winner Jayden Daniels.

Nussmeier’s only career start came in the Reliaquest Bowl on New Year’s Day, where he threw for 395 yards and three touchdowns.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly has seen Nussmeier take control of the offense since being thrust into the QB1 role, comparing Nussmeier’s attitude to owning a car.

“It's (The offense) kind of like a rental, right? You don't care if you ding it up or, you know, you get a dent here, well, maybe you guys do, you're not as careful I guess,” said Kelly. “But when you own the car, I mean, there's a sense of pride, you're very thoughtful, and everything you do and you can see that transformation with Garrett and everything that he does, in terms of he's waited for this opportunity to drive this car, and nobody, nobody is going to mess with it. I mean, not one player is going to take away the opportunity for it to be successful.”

“Coach always has the best analogies, that’s why he’s so good at what he does. But, I mean, yeah, I guess you could say that, you know, I feel like, you know, we've grown as a team, not just you know about me stepping up, but everybody you know how we came together as a unit,” Nussmeier said. “It started in the bowl game, and into spring ball,  and now coming up on fall camp.”

Nussmeier will make his second career start when LSU opens its season in Las Vegas against USC on September 1.

