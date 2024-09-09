Brian Kelly speaks ahead of first SEC game against Gamecocks; addresses preparations for Francine

BATON ROUGE — LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke to Tiger fans and the media on Monday following LSU's home opener victory over Nicholls State University over the weekend.

Kelly, who coached LSU to a 44-21 victory over the Colonels in week two on Saturday, addressed the win by commending players like Mason Taylor and Garrett Nussmeier, both of which have been key weapons in the Tigers' arsenal since the week one loss against the University of Southern California.

"There were a lot more good things that happened in that game than I was able to articulate after the game," Kelly said.

Kelly also previewed LSU's upcoming road game against the University of South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Columbia, South Carolina. This is the first time LSU has been to Williams-Brice Stadium since 2008.

Kelly was also open about the team's preparation ahead of the Wednesday landfall of Francine and the potential for inclement weather for the rest of the week going into Saturday.

"One thing I've learned about being here at LSU is that there are plans, over plans, over plans when it comes to people talking about hurricanes," he said. "We have a plan in place for Wednesday, Thursday because that's when its in its imminence."

The Tigers are 1-1 following the Nicholls win and are currently ranked No. 16 in the country in the latest Associated Press poll, which was released on Sunday.