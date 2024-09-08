85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll

Sunday, September 08 2024
Source: AP
By: Evie Richard

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Sunday. 

After LSU's 44-21 win against Nicholls State on Saturday, the Tigers have moved up. The Tigers are now ranked No. 16. 

See the full list below.

  1. Georgia 
  2. Texas
  3. Ohio State
  4. Alabama
  5. Ole Miss
  6. Missouri
  7. Tennessee
  8. Penn State 
  9. Oregon
  10. Miami
  11. USC
  12. Utah
  13. Oklahoma State
  14. Kansas State
  15. Oklahoma
  16. LSU
  17. Michigan
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Louisville
  20. Arizona
  21. Iowa State
  22. Clemson
  23. Nebraska
  24. Boston College
  25. Northern Illinois

LSU will play South Carolina next Saturday at Columbia, South Carolina. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.

