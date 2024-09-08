85°
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Sunday.
After LSU's 44-21 win against Nicholls State on Saturday, the Tigers have moved up. The Tigers are now ranked No. 16.
See the full list below.
- Georgia
- Texas
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Missouri
- Tennessee
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Miami
- USC
- Utah
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Louisville
- Arizona
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- Nebraska
- Boston College
- Northern Illinois
LSU will play South Carolina next Saturday at Columbia, South Carolina. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.