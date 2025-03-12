Brian Kelly: 'A lot of work to do' ahead of LSU's 2025 season

BATON ROUGE - This week was the first week of spring practice for the LSU Tigers ahead of the 2025 football season.

Head Coach Brian Kelly hosted a media conference Wednesday explaining what fans can expect and look forward to this season.

He said the team has "a lot of work to do" but that he is optimistic about the team's roster and depth.

Kelly spent a lot of time talking about the newest addition to the team, Kyle Williams, the Tigers' new defensive line coach. There was some concern about the turnover rate in that position, but Kely said Williams was looking to "settle in" somewhere and that he was excited to see the way Williams engaged with the players at today's practice.