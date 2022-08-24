77°
Brian Harris opens new dealership this week

Saturday, August 18 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE – Brian Harris is the latest car dealer to open an all-new facility.

Brian Harris BMW unveiled its new Airline Highway headquarters this week. A classic BMW car show featured Mike the Tiger at the opening.

Musical guests also entertained the crowd that gathered to see the new dealership.

The mayor joined Brian Harris executives to cut the ribbon.

