BRFD mechanic accused of crashing city-parish car into another car while on opioids wanted by police

CENTRAL — A Baton Rouge Fire mechanic accused of crashing a city-parish vehicle while under the influence of opioids is wanted by authorities in Central, records indicate.

Bart Perkins, 56, allegedly drove the East Baton Rouge-owned truck into another car while driving on Hooper Road on Dec. 5, 2024, the warrant signed Monday says.

The driver of the car that Perkins allegedly hit said that Perkins appeared to have his head down just before the crash. After the two cars collided, the driver of the other car guided the two vehicles onto the shoulder.

After the crash, first responders found Perkins unconscious and gave him Narcan. A previously issued search warrant from February says that Perkins tested positive for opiates after being brought to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center.

Perkins now faces careless operation and operating a vehicle while intoxicated charges.

According to a Baton Rouge Fire spokesperson, Perkins will be placed on administrative leave per department protocol. He has been an apparatus mechanic with the department since 2008.