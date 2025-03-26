Latest Weather Blog
BRFD mechanic accused of crashing city-parish car into another car while on opioids wanted by police
CENTRAL — A Baton Rouge Fire mechanic accused of crashing a city-parish vehicle while under the influence of opioids is wanted by authorities in Central, records indicate.
Bart Perkins, 56, allegedly drove the East Baton Rouge-owned truck into another car while driving on Hooper Road on Dec. 5, 2024, the warrant signed Monday says.
The driver of the car that Perkins allegedly hit said that Perkins appeared to have his head down just before the crash. After the two cars collided, the driver of the other car guided the two vehicles onto the shoulder.
After the crash, first responders found Perkins unconscious and gave him Narcan. A previously issued search warrant from February says that Perkins tested positive for opiates after being brought to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center.
Perkins now faces careless operation and operating a vehicle while intoxicated charges.
Trending News
According to a Baton Rouge Fire spokesperson, Perkins will be placed on administrative leave per department protocol. He has been an apparatus mechanic with the department since 2008.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Four departments work to put out large house fire in Ascension Parish
-
2une In Previews: A big weekend for the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre...
-
Berwick parents who let children drive golfcarts and ATVs will now be...
-
Man arrested after ramming into marked and unmarked unit during pursuit
-
Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl
Sports Video
-
LSU softball uses six-run fourth inning to beat Ragin' Cajuns after trailing...
-
LSU baseball dominates UL-Lafayette
-
NCAA TOURNAMENT: LSU dominates FSU in second half to advance to Sweet...
-
LSU women need more than just the "Big 3" to make tournament...
-
LSU women's basketball is healed up and ready to roll in NCAA's