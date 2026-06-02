BRFD: Man arrested for attempted arson after dousing Avenue D home in gasoline while 2 people were inside

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested on attempted arson charges after dousing an Avenue D home with fire and trying to set it on fire while two people were inside in January, Baton Rouge Fire investigators say.

Jairo Nahum Sanchez Molina, 36, was arrested Monday by BRFD and the Louisiana Fugitive Task Force after the Jan. 9 incident along Avenue D off Woodcock Street.

Molina poured gasoline on the home following a domestic dispute, with investigators noting that he tried to ignite the fuel but was unable to start a fire.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on attempted aggravated arson charges.