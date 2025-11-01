70°
BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo hosts Rumble in the Jungle car show

Saturday, November 01 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo brought together car lovers and animal enthusiasts alike for its Rumble in the Jungle car show on Saturday. 

The event showcased various vehicles, including classic cruisers and custom builds, at the zoo, which is home to over 600 animals, including more than 200 endangered species.

"We're excited to welcome a brand-new audience to the Zoo while giving car fans a fun and meaningful way to connect with wildlife and each other," Zoo Director Jim Fleshman said. 

All proceeds from the event went to the zoo's conservation and education initiatives, which help protect wildlife around the globe. 

