BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo announces 50 cent Wednesdays throughout June

BATON ROUGE - Parents searching for fun yet safe, family-friendly events to enjoy with their children during the summer months might find exactly what they're looking for at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo.

The Zoo is continuing to celebrate its 50th Anniversary with the community by offering a discounted admission rate.

In the month of June, every Wednesday between the hours of 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., guests can enjoy 50 cent (plus tax) admission for all ages.

The Zoo re-opened to the public May 21, 2020 and has since enacted a myriad of safety measures to keep the staff, guests and animals safe. For a full list of safety modifications at the Zoo, please visit the following link: https://bit.ly/2Xdw5JH.