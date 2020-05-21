BREC offering virtual and on-site summer camp options for 2020

BATON ROUGE - If you're looking to keep your kids active during the summer but worried about COVID-19, BREC summer camps is offering a safe option you can consider.

Kids will be able to play it safe for Summer 2020 with BREC's virtual summer camp!

The various summer camp programs offered will either be on-site, virtual, or both.

Virtual experiences will be available the first week of June with in-person adventures available afterwards.

Registration will begin on Friday, May 22 at 9.a.m.

Click here to check out the different programs and to register your child.