89°
Latest Weather Blog
BREC offering virtual and on-site summer camp options for 2020
BATON ROUGE - If you're looking to keep your kids active during the summer but worried about COVID-19, BREC summer camps is offering a safe option you can consider.
Kids will be able to play it safe for Summer 2020 with BREC's virtual summer camp!
The various summer camp programs offered will either be on-site, virtual, or both.
Virtual experiences will be available the first week of June with in-person adventures available afterwards.
Registration will begin on Friday, May 22 at 9.a.m.
Click here to check out the different programs and to register your child.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith