Latest Weather Blog
BREC breaks ground on new projects at Baton Rouge Zoo, Greenwood Community Park
BATON ROUGE - A transformation to the Greenwood Community Park and the Baton Rouge Zoo is underway. BREC officials along with local leaders broke ground on construction Tuesday.
"Together the zoo and park will serve as a vital economic driver for the north end of our parish and community as a whole," Mayor- President Sharon Weston Broome said.
The Zoo's main entrance will be relocated. Visitors will be able to drive through Greenwood Park to get to the zoo, bringing the two attractions together.
"You can imagine a dramatic arrival sequence from the current entrance to the park that will meander through the park and arrive at a new zoo entry plaza and a new zoo entry building," BREC Assistant Superintendent Reed Richard said.
Inside, people will see $40 million in improvements. This includes a giraffe exhibit, new feeding stations and an underwater hippo exhibit.
"We're presenting entirely new, unique, high-quality attractions... Modern zoo exhibits, and iconic recreational environments that have never been seen before in the parish," Richard said.
The project is part of phase one of the master plan and is expected to be complete in 2022.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Broadmoor among neighborhoods planning to add extra security with feed to BRPD
-
Metro council approves pay raise for Baton Rouge police officers
-
BREC breaks ground on new projects at Baton Rouge Zoo, Greenwood Community...
-
Staring Lane neighborhood wants proposed development studied more
-
Metro Council to vote on 3% raise for BR Police
Sports Video
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday