Rock the Country changes set times due to forecasted weather

LIVINGSTON - The Rock the Country music festival announced they changed the set times for multiple performers due to forecasted weather.

An updated poster showed the changed set times to have the second day end around 10 p.m. instead of the original 11:20 p.m., including Lynyrd Skynyrd playing from 6:20 p.m. to 7:25 p.m. and Kid Rock playing from 8:10 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The full list of set times is shown below: