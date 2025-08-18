BRCC employees deepen relationship with community during bus tour of Celtic, Coca-Cola facilities

BATON ROUGE — Faculty and staff at Baton Rouge Community College hit the road Monday morning for a bus trip ahead of the campus' first day of school next week.

Six buses filled with employees headed to Celtic Studios and the Coca-Cola Bottling Company on Plank Road as part of the school's Community Partner Impact Tour.

BRCC officials said the trip allows employees to form stronger bonds and is meant to inspire them to "improve the lives of their students."