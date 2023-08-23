BRCC appoints former LSU baseball coach as special advisor

BATON ROUGE - In an announcement Wednesday, Baton Rouge Community College said it would be appointing former LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri as the special advisor to its head baseball team.

Mainieri will work closely with the head coach to provide guidance and mentorship to the team.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Coach Mainieri," said Brock Kantrow, Head of Athletics at Baton Rouge Community College. “He has been an integral part of baseball in Baton Rouge for years, and he will certainly have a lasting impact on our coaches and student-athletes.”

During his time with the LSU Tigers, Mainieri guided the baseball team to successes, including to a national championship in 2009.