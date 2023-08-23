102°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRCC appoints former LSU baseball coach as special advisor

3 hours 21 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, August 23 2023 Aug 23, 2023 August 23, 2023 10:59 AM August 23, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - In an announcement Wednesday, Baton Rouge Community College said it would be appointing former LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri as the special advisor to its head baseball team. 

Mainieri will work closely with the head coach to provide guidance and mentorship to the team. 

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Coach Mainieri," said Brock Kantrow, Head of Athletics at Baton Rouge Community College. “He has been an integral part of baseball in Baton Rouge for years, and he will certainly have a lasting impact on our coaches and student-athletes.”

Trending News

During his time with the LSU Tigers, Mainieri guided the baseball team to successes, including to a national championship in 2009. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days