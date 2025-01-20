Latest Weather Blog
BR Water Co. says it's placed generators at wells so customers don't lose water during cold weather
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Water Company said Monday that it has strategically placed generators at well sites to ensure customers don't lose water service due to a power outage caused by ongoing cold weather.
The water company said that it also has maintenance employees on call if issues do arise.
"Further, we have employees ready around the clock to speak with customers and/or turn off water for repairs should the customer have the unfortunate situation of bursting water pipes from the freeze," the water company added. "Please note, customer(s) should be able to turn off their plumbing lines water flow by using their home and building’s water cut-off valve."
Water company officials said that it's important to insulate outdoor and exposed pipes, to run the faucet with a small trickle and to leave the sink cabinet doors open to warm indoor pipes ahead of the freezing weather.
For more information about the cold weather, click here for WBRZ's Storm Station forecast.
