93°
Latest Weather Blog
BR police union wants civil service board member removed over criminal history
BATON ROUGE - Officers are demanding that a member of Baton Rouge's civil service board be removed from his position over an alleged string of arrests and run-ins with police.
The letter from the Baton Rouge Police Union alleges Brandon O Williams has had numerous encounters with law enforcement, including arrest warrants for felonies. Williams currently serves on the Baton Rouge Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board, which reviews appeals from police and firefighters faced with discipline at city agencies.
Officers with the police union said they "doubt" whether Williams can remain unbiased while hearing cases involving Baton Rouge law enforcement, arguing his record serves as a conflict of interests.
Read the full letter here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Recent crime spike results in increased attendance for concealed carry classes
-
Recent crime spike results in increased attendance for concealed carry classes
-
Hazy Sunrise June 14th
-
Hot temperatures and inflation hurting Louisiana wallets
-
The Shed opens for business in former Oasis location
Sports Video
-
Zion Williamson says he's committed to Pelicans, expected to accept max offer
-
SAINTS: Vet QB Andy Dalton could serve as valuable backup if Winston...
-
Saints hope first-round pick Trevor Penning will help solidify the offensive line
-
WATCH: Sports2's Corey Rholdon catches up with ESPN Saints reporter Mike Triplett...
-
Devery Henderson Saints Hall of Fame