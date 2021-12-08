55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BR Police Dept's 88th Basic Training Academy began this week

Wednesday, December 08 2021
Source: Baton Rouge Police Department
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department's 88th Basic Training Academy began Monday (December 6) morning.

BRPD says this year's class consists of 26 trainees, and four Post Academy Trainees.

Upon graduating from the 22-week course, the students will be partnered with experienced officers in the Field Training Program.

In the video below, which was posted to BRPD's official Facebook account Tuesday, Chief Murphy Paul explains to the trainees what to expect during their course. 

