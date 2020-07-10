BR Mayor extends weekend hours for 'Geaux Get Tested' initiative

BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, the Mayor's 'Geaux Get Tested Initiative' continues with free testing open to all area residents and testing hours will be extended into the weekend.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Thursday, that extended hours allow for anyone aged 5 or older to be tested for COVID-19 from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Friday July 10 – Sunday July 12.

Since surge testing began on July 7, there have been 3,374 people tested for COVID-19 across all test sites.

East Baton Rouge Parish is one of three locations in the United States selected for surge testing because the federal government has deemed Louisiana a hotspot in the recent resurgence of the coronavirus.

Preregistration is available at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. People who pre-register can use the express line at the test site.

#GeauxGetTested Locations:

-LSU: Alex Box Stadium parking lot, Gourrier Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70820

-Southern University: F.G. Clark parking lot, 801 Harding Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70807

-Cortana Mall: 9701 Cortana Pl., Baton Rouge, LA 70815

- Healing Place Church: Mobile Testing Site, 19202 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70810. (This site is closed Sunday, July 12)

-Lamar Dixon Expo Center: 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, LA 70737.

Key Points

Testing is free. No insurance is required and there are no co-pays.

Testing is convenient. Whether you live in North Baton Rouge, the southeast part of East Baton Rouge Parish, Gonzales, Mid-city or near LSU, there is a location near you.

Wait times are short. The test sites are managed in way to make it quick and efficient for people to get tested.

Time is limited. These test sites are available until Saturday, July 18. Get your free COVID-19 test now before it’s too late.

Get your results in 3-5 days. eTrueNorth will process the tests. Test results will be provided by email notification and you will get a call if you test positive. Results will also be posted in the eTrueNorth patient portal.

Requirements

In order to be tested at a #GeauxGetTested site, people must provide a telephone number and an email address. A photo ID is NOT required.

Collaboration

#GeauxGetTested is a partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Healthy BR, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Louisiana National Guard and the Louisiana Department of Health.

Contact Tracing

If you test positive for COVID-19, or if you were in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, you will be contacted by contact tracers calling from 877-766-2130 — save this number in your phone. During that call, you can be connected to resources that are available to help you safely quarantine.